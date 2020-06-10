Mijas launches tourism campaign featuring local kids showing town’s main attractions on the Costa del Sol

THE Tourism Department of the Mijas Town Hall, coordinated by the Mayor, José Carlos Martín, has launched the first part of its promotional campaign to revive industry in the town. During confinement, the local children have recorded home videos for The Three Kings. “The minors have dressed up, danced, sang and laughed while making their recordings. We are happy to see that they had fun in moments as delicate as those we have had to live through,” adds Martín.

More than a hundred children have participated in this campaign which can be seen on social networks.

Under the motto ‘Mijas, Volver a Vivir’ this tourist campaign is based on the excitement of resuming all leisure, sports and cultural activities that were suspended due to the pandemic.

The videos collect the main tourist attractions of Mijas like the sun and beach, golf, sport, nature, gastronomy and crafts. “This year we Spaniards are going to enjoy holidays in our country more than ever and, therefore, we want everyone to see the benefits offered on the Costa del Sol,” concluded Martín.