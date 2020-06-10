Marbella’s Famous Open-Air Market Returns to the Costa del Sol Next Week

In the next step towards a ‘new normality’, Marbella’s famous open-air market returns next week for residents on the Costa del Sol to enjoy.

Since the coronavirus crisis took over in Spain, all open-air flea markets were subsequently cancelled.

However, now that Malaga is in Phase 3 and the dust has begun to settle, Marbella will resume its famous flea market which attracts sellers and buyers from all over the province.

The Municipal spokesperson, Felix Romero has ensured that half of all stalls will be given to individuals selling food products. However, if these types of merchants do not register to fill up 50% of stalls, then other types of products will be offered instead.

The market is held on Monday in Marbella and is not to be confused with the San Pedro de Alcantara and Las Chapa’s market as they have their own.

Romero stressed that re-launching these types of activities is essential to creating a sense of ‘normalcy’ during these unprecedented times.

The market will take all the sanitary recommendations into consideration in order to guarantee an equally safe experience for merchants and buyers.