ALMUÑECAR town hall has set up a Local Social Emergency Committee to ensure dialogue and coordination between institutions.

The first meeting was held at the Social Services Centre with the participation of representatives from Caritas, the Red Cross and the Marisa Sendon Single Mother’s Association as well as the town hall’s Social Services councillor Maria del Carmen Reinoso.

“Although Social Services worked periodically with all these institutions, contact increased during the State of Alarm to provide a better response and cover the basic needs of so many families, collectives and people,” Reinosa said, thanking all the bodies involved for their great work during lockdown.

“All the institutions belonging to the Local Social Emergency Committee are aware of the need to row in the same direction while cooperating to make the most of our existing resources,” the councillor stated.

Now that the committee has been set up, it will meet fortnightly at the Social Services Centre, Reinosa announced.