Little Britain cut from UK streaming platforms over blackface criticism in wake of Black Lives Matter protests

THE BBC has cut Little Britain from UK streaming platforms due to the use of blackface in some of the sketches, saying “times have changed” since the series first aired in the mid-2000s.

Netflix has also removed the show starring Matt Lucas and David Walliams, as well as the duo’s other comedy Come Fly With Me.

The moves follows Black Live Matter anti-racism protests in countries around the world, sparked off by the death of the unarmed black man George Floyd in the US after a police officer knelt on his neck.

-- Advertisement --



Both Little Britain and Come Fly With Me feature sketches in which the white male comedians make-up to depict characters from other ethnic minority backgrounds.

Little Britain has also drawn some criticism for its portrayal of disabled people.