La Cala de Mijas resident puts his isolation time to good use with Corona creations on the Costa del Sol

EX pat Ted Armstrong, from La Cala de Mijas, has kept himself busy during the health pandemic by revisiting his art school days and returning to sculpting.

The refrigeration engineer had extra time on his hands during isolation “I had a second-hand kiln and some clay I bought two years ago that was sitting unused in the basement and decided to put them to use. I went to art school in the ’90s and got a degree in ceramics,” he went on to say that “the process felt very cathartic through the first few weeks of the lockdown.” Ted felt inspired by what was going on around him and has made some fantastic sculptures, some of which have had mixed reviews from pottery groups who said it may be “too soon” or “insensitive” to make items based around the coronavirus.

His most striking pieces are large teapots shaped like what has been suggested the Coronavirus may look like. He also has the brilliant “Mercadona Man”, a figure wearing a full gas mask and carrying his shopping bags.”

His other pieces include tall buildings, to symbolise where most people have been stuck for the last couple of months. They are perfectly cut and moulded almost as if made out of wood but Ted assures me that, “they are also made from clay and I made them as I have a great interest in architecture.”

With his confidence spurred on by the quality of what he has produced Ted hopes to make a career change and hopes to continue with his architectural pieces for his next project.

Should anybody wish to find out more information or even to commission a piece they can email ted at armstrongted1@gmail.com