Italy's hotels in crisis as only 40% reopened despite easing travel restrictions

Rebecca Ann Hughes
Although Italy has lifted restrictions on travel between regions and some EU states, 60% of hotels in the country are yet to reopen.

Bernabò Bocca, president of Italy’s hoteliers’ association Federalberghi, warned that “the job loss will affect around 118,000 people.”

“The spring season of 2020 has gone up in smoke,” said Bocca, “and summer is also at risk.”

Federalberghi have called for urgent intervention to save businesses and jobs, as only 40% of Italian hotels have reopened.

Already, 26,8% of hotels have decided to remain closed during June and only 78,9% hope to reopen in August, despite this traditionally being the most popular holiday month in Italy.





