Italy announces rules for Phase 3 coronavirus reopening

ON Monday, Italy will enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 lockdown easing, which should see almost all activities reopening. Italians will be able to go to the cinema and theatre, to participate in events and conventions, and to play bingo.

Almost 90% of bars and restaurants are already open, but 60% of hotels remain closed. On June 3, Italy opened its borders to visitors from the Schengen zone and the UK.

New regulations have now been announced for how the final stage of reopening will be managed.

Italians will be able to return to clubs but with the rule against gatherings still in place, owners will have to ensure there is one metre between people at all times, and two metres on the dance floor. Dancing will only be allowed in outside spaces and masks must be worn at all times inside.

At events and conferences, audience members and staff, including receptionists and technicians, will have to wear a mask at all times. Handouts and information booklets should aim to be in digital form.

As the new rules come into place, local mayors have warned the government that more police patrols will be needed to control the increase in activity and nightlife in the streets.