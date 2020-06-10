Horrific Gas Explosion in Malaga’s Torre del Mar Leaves One British Expat Dead

A horrific gas explosion this morning at 7.15am in Malaga’s Torre del Mar has left an apartment in ruins and caused the death of an elderly woman.

THIS explosion on Calle Cañaveral was so loud that it even woke up the neighbours.

The home, located on the second floor of a four-storey building, has been left in ruins, with some debris even damaging vehicles which were parked outside.

A British elderly couple were living in the apartment and firefighters managed to rescue the husband who was sitting amongst the rubble. Unfortunately, they could not save his wife who passed away.

Strangely enough, this is not the first time the building has been involved in a gas explosion. Around 30 years ago, the ground floor also experienced a similar accident.

The structure of the building has been damaged due to the severity of the accident and the entire block has been evacuated.