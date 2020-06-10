Gibraltar Residents Are Finally Able to Cross the Border into Spain

AFTER a few days of confusion, the Gibraltar government has now confirmed that with immediate effect, all Gibraltar residents many now cross into Spain provided that they can show a Gibraltar ID or residence card to show residence in Gibraltar.

This has been agreed following a conversation between Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Spanish Minister of the Interior and allows for EU passport holders who are residents on the Rock to cross as well.

Mr Picardo said “I am very grateful to Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska for his support and intervention in respect of this matter. I know many people will have been for many weeks now wanting to see loved ones and this decision now permits fluidity to be almost back to normal. “I urge people to familiarise themselves with the relevant rules under Spanish law for movement in Spain under Phase 3 of their de-escalation plans before going into Spain so they do not inadvertently breach the rules.”