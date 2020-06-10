Expect to See 24 Lower La Liga Division Teams in Promotion Play Offs in Marbella this July

ALTHOUGH many may not be too interested in the lower divisions in La Liga, after considering a number of different locations, the Spanish Football Federation has chosen Marbella as the epicentre for the play offs for the 16 third division teams hoping for promotion to the next tier.

Some 15 hotels have been pleased to offer to host most of the 16 teams who will be competing in the play offs between July 18 and 26, so this in itself is a shot in the arm for the local hospitality industry which is anxious to get back to normal.

All of the teams will be training at the Marbella Football Centre at night and the actual matches will take place at a number of different venues.

Team arriving at the Costa del Sol city will be Atlético Baleares, Ibiza, Atlético de Madrid B, Peña Deportiva (Ibiza), Logroñés, Cultural Leonesa, Bilbao Athletic, Valladolid B, Castellón, Barcelona B, Sabadell, Cornellá, Cartagena, Badajoz and Yeclano and joining them but not travelling too far will be Marbella FC.

Marbella had to fight off a number of other bids from cities such as Madrid and Murcia but was able to show that it had the infrastructure in place, a decent temperature and its low incidence of Covid-19 all made it the ideal site to choose.

A further eight teams will also be fighting fort promotion from the lower divisions in the municipality in July.