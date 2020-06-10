Exclusive Previews of Four New Musicals Put on Hold in London due to Covid-19

ONE of the casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK was live theatre with new musicals due to appear on the ‘fringe’ being cancelled.

A new four-part series entitled In the Wings will be broadcast online via YouTube and Facebook with each episode looking at one of the new musicals that have been postponed.

The interviews were filmed from June 2 to 6 at the Union Theatre in London and will include music from each show as well as West End Classics.

-- Advertisement --



The first episode will be broadcast on June 12 at 7.30pm, looking at No Limits with composer Sam Thomas.

The following Friday will look at Legends of Arahma with composer Joseph Purdue whilst June 26 will be about Gretel!, with writer Liv Ward.

Episode four on July 3 will look at Dorian: A Rock Musical with musical director Henry Brennan.