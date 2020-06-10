Euro Weekly News believe with the public’s help we can save small businesses in Spain

AS we move through the phases of deconfinement, it brings us one more step closer to the life we had before the virus.

However, when we finally decide to venture outside, it may not be as we remember. We may not be able to go to our favourite coffee shop, we may not be able to go back to the hairdresser that cut our hair perfectly every time. They may no longer be there.

As you walk along the streets of your town you will now see many more FOR RENT or FOR SALE signs as some businesses have just not been able to manage through the health crisis. Lack of custom has led to a lack of turnover that pays for rent and staff, some business owners may not have the funds to redesign their premises to allow for social distancing and health measures. These businesses need your custom NOW, more than ever, they need the support of the public to keep their doors open.

Euro Weekly News want to do all we can to help remedy this and without help from the ex-pat community it will not be possible.

We want to save your businesses from going under. We understand at times like these money is tight for all of us and we have to make smart and calculated decisions to get through this.

One of the most important decisions you need to make is letting the public know you are still here and still fighting. Your loyal customers that have been enjoying your services for years and new customers that have been looking for exactly what you can offer.

The best way to let them know is through advertising, especially advertising in a place where you know your customers will see it.

Euro Weekly News has remained open through the pandemic, our loyal, hard-working staff have made sure that they are the ones that people turn to when they need to know what is going on.

So, if you allow us to tell those customers for you that you are open and ready for business we will help you by offering advertising discounts with us. We are asking that if you book and advertising space with us and place our symbolic “Heart of the Community” logo in your advertisement it will not only show that you are part of a community action standing together to get back to normal life but it will allow you to have featured advertising space in The Euro Weekly News at a lower cost than ever before.

We want your business to succeed, we want your business to survive. Let’s bring the Spain that we know back to normal, back to life.

Should you wish to contact us please call (0034) 600 583 552