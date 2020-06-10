El Portón Municipal Estate in Alhaurin de la Torre launches exhibition inspired by nature during COVID on the Costa del Sol

LA Finca Municipal El Portón, in Alhaurin de la Torre, has reopened to the public for visits to its gardens and exhibition halls. To resume its cultural agenda, the town hall has chosen a very special exhibition, entitled ‘Abrazo de Oso’ or ‘Bear Hug,’ inspired by some of the scenes seen during the confinement by the coronavirus, with animals taking to the streets of towns and cities, and places habitually frequented by people.

This was explained by José Luis Ocaña, a local artist and illustrator who has promoted this initiative, with the collaboration of another 30 artists from around the world. The result is an exhibition with more than 40 works of different styles, but with animals and people as protagonists, to claim a relationship of love and friendship between them and nature.

Some of the illustrations are accompanied by short stories by the writer Silvana Alexandra Nosach. The exhibition can be visited until mid-September in the Sala de El Portón, a venue that reopened its doors this Monday with reduced opening hours: from 10am to 1.30pm.