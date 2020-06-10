Driver hurt after crash with lorry on A-7 towards Malaga on the Costa del Sol

A car was left perched precariously on the central reservation of the A-7 at the Algeciras exit on the Acceso Norte after a collision with a lorry this afternoon.

THE driver of the grey Audi was reportedly injured in the accident at 12.10pm, which left his vehicle embedded on top the median in the direction of Malaga.

The extent of the motorist’s injuries has not yet been revealed.

The Guardia Civil, medics and road maintenance personnel attended the scene, and there were lengthy queues at the Algeciras exit towards Malaga.