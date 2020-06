POLICE in El Ejido have arrested two people after they tried to pay for a top-of-the-range mobile phone with eight counterfeit €100 notes.

A police patrol went to the shop after staff detected the cash could be fake.

The officers determined that the bills did indeed lack some of the security measures inserted into authentic notes and were in fact high quality replicas.

The two detainees face charges for falsification of cash, stamps and watermarks and fraud.