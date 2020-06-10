Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola Castle to Entertain Locals & Holidaymakers with 35+ Music bands & Artists from July

Marenostrum Fuengirola has announced that Sohail Castle will open its doors this summer to host a “limited edition” music festival comprising more than 35 bands and artists.

THE organiser has promised live bands, cabaret festivals and music events with local DJs at the forte from July 2. Artists include Andres Suarez, Miss Caffeina, El Kanka, Viva Suecia, Revolver, Strad, Omar Montes, Amaral, Antilopez, Arco, Los Secretos, Carlos Sadness, Jose Manuel Soto, Delaossa, Efecto Mariposa, and many more.

Marenostrum Fuengirola has promised that it has taken “all the health and safety precautions and measures” to prevent “the risk of Covid-19 infection”, and protect the artists, staff and the public. Efecto Mariposa will be the first event to take place when the venue opens its doors to the public on July 2. Tickets will go on sale from June 18. Click here for more details or to book tickets.