Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Weary of Letting Tourists Back In as Spain Registers 24 New Imported Cases

The Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are eager to welcome tourists back onto their shores and both have received a considerable amount of interest from abroad. However, Spain has already registered 24 new imported cases of the coronavirus which makes the vision of a ‘new normality’ more questionable.

Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol are two of Spain’s most tourist-friendly areas and after the near paralysis of the hospitality sector, businesses have been eager to get back on track and take advantage of what is left of the summer season.

July 1 is the official date in which Spain will welcome foreign tourism and since Pedro Sanchez announced this date, the demand for holidays in the Iberian Peninsula has skyrocketed.

So much so, that Spain and more specifically, Andalucia, has been named the top region worldwide with most tourist reservations.

-- Advertisement --



Opening borders and getting back on track with Spain’s usual busy summer season would be ideal for tourists and businesses alike. However, the reality is that, although the health crisis is currently under control, the threat of the coronavirus has not been eliminated.

Fernando Simon, the Director of the Ministry of Health in Spain has announced that over the last 7 days, Spain has already imported 24 new cases of the coronavirus from an array of countries.

Controlling the spread of the virus is crucial to avoid another outbreak and since May 11 until today (approximately a month) there have been 96 imported cases.

Given the thousands of visitors that Spain typically receives, controlling and scaling the level of imported cases will be difficult, to say the least, and this fear of uncertainty brings a level of weariness to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.