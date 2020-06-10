Costa del Sol a Low-Risk Holiday Destination Thanks to Dwindling Covid-19 Cases & Zero Fatalities for 10 Days

Spain’s Costa del Sol is increasingly becoming a ‘low-risk’ holiday destination thanks to dwindling new coronavirus cases and no fatalities from the disease, during the last 10 days.

MALAGA’s total death toll stands at 287 since the pandemic started in the province. There have also been no hospitalisations or intensive care unit admissions since last Sunday either, confirmed Andalucia’s Ministry of Health and Families.

Given that there were no new hospitalisations or intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, both totals at 1,494 and 168, respectively. Right now only 17 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital, of which just three remain in ICU.

In terms of new infections, only four people have been diagnosed by PCR (a test that determines if someone has the virus and can transmit it) in the last 24 hours. That’s much lower than other parts of the country as reported, which means that Spain’s Costa del Sol, is increasingly being viewed as a ‘low-risk’ Covid-19 destination by holidaymakers, both at home and abroad.