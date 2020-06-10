Cartama Social Welfare area allocates €12,000 to help disadvantaged families on the Costa del Sol

THE Cartama Town Hall, through the Social Welfare area, will invest €12,000 to help families with economic problems in acquiring school supplies.

The objective of this initiative is to promote the sustenance of school supplies to those most disadvantaged families in order to achieve more optimal access to the educational system, as well as eradicate, as far as possible, truancy and school failure.

The application period is open until July 6. The applications and documents will be presented in the General Registry of the town hall or in the Office of the Mayor of Cartama Estacion. They can also be presented with an electronic signature through the electronic headquarters of the town hall (www.cartama.sedelectronica.es).

-- Advertisement --



The application forms are available to interested persons on the website www.cartama.es and can be collected at the General Registry of the Cartama Town Hall, Monday to Friday, from 9.00am to 2.00pm, at the Office of the Mayor of the Cartama Estacion or in the area of ​​Social Welfare.

The beneficiaries will be the minors enrolled in the second cycle of Early Childhood Education (from three to six years), Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate, Vocational Training and Basic Vocational Training whose family units meet the requirements. These grants are compatible with those selected by the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Education of the Andalucian Government.

Anybody requiring more information about this initiative can contact the Social Welfare area by calling 952 422 038.