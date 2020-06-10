British Soap ‘Emmerdale’ First to Get Back on Set after Lockdown

After weeks of halted production, British soap operas have run out of episodes recorded before the lockdown started in March.

Now, three months on, ‘Emmerdale’ is the first soap opera set to be back in production.

The ever-popular TV series is leading the way when it comes to resuming filming while in the midst of a pandemic.

New health and safety measures were tested during a few lockdown episodes, which were filmed to show the storylines playing out during the health crisis. These episodes are currently airing on British TV.

During Emmerdale’s production, there were temperature checks among the crew and cast, with everyone living together in isolation while filming was in progress. The cast did their own hair and make-up and there were individual prop trolleys. A pole was used to ensure everyone on set maintained social distancing.