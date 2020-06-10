Boris Johnson Announces Lockdown ‘Bubbles’ Letting Two Households Hug and Kiss

Boris Johnson has announced further easing of Britain’s lockdown, introducing new rules to allow two households to get together and hug and kiss each other.

For many of Britain’s grandparents, this will give them the first chance to hug their grandchildren in months, with the rules coming into force on Saturday.

Boris Johnson made the announcement in an attempt to provide more support to single people feeling isolated as the lockdown enters its 12th week.

From Saturday, households across England with a single adult will be able to form a ‘bubble’ with another household of any size.

People in the same bubble are allowed to visit and stay overnight at each other’s houses, without observing social distancing.

Speaking at Number 10’s daily press conference, Mr Johnson said: “I know how difficult the past months have been for people cut off from their friends and family.

“Last monday we relaxed the rules on meeting outdoors so that groups of six could gather provided they are socially distant. We did so in the knowledge that the transmission rate is much lower outdoors, so we could make this change in a safe way.”

He added: “There are too many people, particularly those who live by themselves who are lonely and struggling with being unable to see friends and family. So from this weekend we will allow single adult households – adults living alone, or single parents with children under 18 – to form a support bubble with one other household.”

But, he warned: “We’re making this change to support those who are particularly lonely as a result of lockdown measures”. He added that it was “emphatically not” designed for people who don’t qualify “to start meeting in each other’s homes”, saying that this remains against the law.