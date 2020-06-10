Banksy Suggests Creative Replacement for Edward Colston Statue Toppled by Protesters in Bristol

After the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was torn down by BLM protesters in Bristol last Sunday, Banksy has come up with an original suggestion.

THE elusive graffiti artist says his idea caters to “both those who miss the Colston statue and those who don’t,” with “everyone happy and a famous day commemorated.”

Image credit: Instagram

Revealing his sketched idea on his Instagram account, the artist shared his vision of what should happen to the statue’s plinth, which now stands empty.

The black and white drawing shows four protestors in the act of pulling down the slave trader’s statue and is captioned: “What should we do with the empty plinth in the middle of Bristol?”

“We drag him out the water, put him back on the plinth, tie cable round his neck and commission some life size bronze statues of protesters in the act of pulling him down,” he added.

Credit: Roxanne James