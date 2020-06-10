Banksy artwork stolen from Paris’s, terrorist hit, Bataclan concert hall found in a farm house in Italy

A BANKSY piece commemorating those who lost their lives in the November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has been discovered by police in Italy after it was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.

The image of a girl in mourning had been painted on one of the emergency exit doors of the venue, where 90 people were killed, which had been broken and removed last year.

“We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl,” stated an Italian police spokesman. The work was discovered in a disused farmhouse in the Abruzzo region.

