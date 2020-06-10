Air Pollution on the Rise in Spanish Cities as Lockdown Restrictions Eased but the Coast is Clear!

When Spain entered one of the most draconian lockdowns in Europe, the country saw a rapid change in its environment – and for the better!

ACCORDING to a new report just published by the Spanish Environment Ministry, Spain saw a sharp decline in air pollution, as people stayed home in the State of Alarm.

Almost overnight the air quality improved rapidly in Spain’s city centres, mostly due to there not being the level of fumes emitted from regular road traffic.

Now, with lockdown restrictions being lifted, reports show that air pollution is once again on the rise. The concentration of major pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, closely associated with traffic, has been rising in the city centres in recent weeks.

-- Advertisement --



However, the coastal areas have remained largely unscathed by the effects of traffic pollution. This is because the many beautiful sandy beaches of the Costa del Sol are protected from the level of traffic seen in cities.

It is expected that Spanish tourists from cities such as Madrid and Cordoba will flock to the Costas in their droves when travel between regions and provinces is permitted once again.