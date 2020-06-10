AC Milan winger Spaniard Samu Castillejo robbed at gunpoint

AC Milan winger Samu Castillejo has taken Instagram to reveal he was robbed at gunpoint while waiting at traffic lights on Tuesday night.

HE posted: “Is everything all right in Milan? Two men held me up and pointed the gun in my face.”

“But anyway all right, only took the watch. I’m fine thanks,” Castillejo added.

The 25 year-old Spaniard, who has a contract with Milan until 2023, has spent lockdown alone in his home in Milan, “so as not to endanger my family”.

He is preparing to return to league football on Friday, when his team will face Juventus in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals (1-1 in the first leg).

This marks the match with which the ‘calcio’ returns after break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.