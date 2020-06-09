WATCH: One of Costa del Sol’s Largest Drug Busts in Malaga as Police Seize Over 18000 Marijuana Plants

Localizan una finca en Vélez-Málaga con más de 18.000 plantas de marihuana y desmantelan cinco viveros @policia https://t.co/JivAoutnZw pic.twitter.com/ARnq2FZN27 — Europa Press TV (@europapress_tv) June 9, 2020

National Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga have conducted one of the largest drug busts in Spanish history as over 18,000 plants are seized and 5 greenhouses were dismantled.

This bust was part of the Guerrero operation which took down an extremely large marijuana planation in the municipality of Velez-Malaga, more specifically the plants were located across five greenhouses in Cajiz.

The investigation began last month when police officers discovered a farm in Axarquia was being used to illegally cultivate marijuana.

National police have arrested six individuals, four of which are family members, for the crimes of drug trafficking and pertaining to a criminal gang.

Apart from the 18,081 plants, officers seized almost 40 kilos of marijuana buds, a stemming machine, a packaging machine, an industrial scale, two mobile phones, two vans, three shotguns, a rifle and ammunition.

It is estimated that the street value of these plants, if distributed across Europe, could bring in around €43,399,400 for three harvests of this size each year.