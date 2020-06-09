VISIT MALAGA CITY

MALAGA is one of the oldest Meditteranean seaports, offering beautiful scenery of the coast and was rated one of the top-ten cities to have exceptional weather all-year-round. Malaga is rich in history and filled with landmarks of its past, such as the Alcazaba, the ruins of a Roman theater, a Moorish castle built on the remains of a Phoenician lighthouse, and a beautiful Baroque basilica. Besides having beautiful promenades that are lined with palm trees, Malaga also has their famous street, Calle Marques de larios, one of the most elegant streets in Spain as well as one of the most desired commercial routes in Europe. The street is surrounded with shops, cafes and restaurants ranging from local to international cuisines. Talented street performers often tend to play the guitar around restaurants and the terraces while people enjoy their food. Besides history, Malaga is also known for their great admiration for art, it is home to one of the greatest artists in the world, Pablo Picasso. Museo De Picasso is a dedication to the artist and can be visited during the week, it is a three minute walk from the Catedral De La Encarnacion, meaning you could visit both in one day.

The Basilica Nuestra Señora de la Victoria is north of the Picasso Museum, reached by the manner of Calle de la Victoria. This 17th-century Baroque church is one of the most essential church buildings in Málaga. A listed historical monument, the Basilica stands at the site wherein the Catholic Monarchs pitched a siege of Málaga in the course of the Reconquest. Another famous art gallery in Malaga is the Centro Pompidou Málaga, a world recognized gallery holding the main art center in Paris and is one of the greatest houses of twentieth century art. The museum is impossible to miss due to its distinguished architecture, a huge colorful glass cub, built with a cultural purpose. This very art gallery hosts different exhibits by world-famous artists that last around one month until a different exhibit is hosted.