Unwell Traveller from Switzerland was Unaware of UK’s New Quarantine Restrictions

An unwell man who travelled to the UK from Switzerland claims he was unaware of the UK’s new 14-day quarantine measure.

The unwell traveller arrived at Heathrow Airport from Switzerland on Monday and said that he had no idea that foreign visitors are required to self isolate for 14 days upon arrival. In addition, the man claimed that he needed to go to the hospital and would’ve used the ‘subway’ despite his health. He also stated that he didn’t think he had Covid-19 as he already had it before.

Foreign travellers who do not complete the compulsory new measures can be fined up to £1,000.

Speaking to the passenger, ITV reporter Martin Stew said: ‘Nobody told you that you have to stay in one place for two weeks? And you could have a find of maybe £1,000 if you don’t stay in one place. It’s quite bad, isn’t it? If nobody has told you it’s a problem.’

The travelling man said he had ‘other issues right now’ and that he wanted to go to the hospital.