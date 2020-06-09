UK’s Ambitious ‘Disney World’ One Step Closer to Reality

The London Resort theme park, dubbed the “UK’s Disney World”, is one step closer to becoming a reality.

THE London Resort Company has announced a public consultation of the £3.5bn theme park for local input on its plans, which is expected to open in 2024. Billed as one of the “most ambitious” European theme park projects, the London Resort will be the first development of its kind to be built from scratch since the opening of Disneyland Paris in 1992. Built on 535 acres in Kent’s Swanscombe – the equivalent of 136 Wembley Stadiums – it will be three times bigger than any UK park.

It will eventually be a two-park resort. The first ‘gate’ will open in 2024 and the second within five years (2029) and 70% of attractions will be undercover. That means visitors can enjoy the park, no matter what the weather.

The London Resort will comprise six different lands for visitors to explore. The entrance to The London Resort will be via a grand plaza, full of shops, restaurants and hotels, that leads visitors through The High Street. Visitors start their journey in The Studios, a gritty, modern-day warehouse district with “the exhilarating thrills of big, blockbuster features”. Just to the north lies The Woods, where the “young-at-heart will be invited to step through the pages of a storybook” to embark on adventures that put a fresh spin on bedtime stories and fairy tales.

The journey continues through the ages into The Kingdom, an immersive realm of swords, sorcery, castles, dragons and the mystical Arthurian legends. To the north, there will be The Isles – a land of giant creatures, mythical beasts and adventures with jaw dropping rides thanks to 21st century technology. The past blends in with the future in The Jungle – an overgrown environment, brimming with ancient secrets, surprising discoveries and strange mystical artefacts will be transported to the present by inquisitive explorers. The final land Star Port is dedicated to futuristic experiences, alien encounters and big thrill rides, as reported.

“We are creating a first-class theme park. A destination that maximises all the new, immersive and interactive technologies and experiences in the world,” stated PY Gerbeau, Chief Executive of London Resort Company Holdings. “But we won’t just be creating a world class leisure destination, it will also be one of the most sustainable theme parks on the planet.”