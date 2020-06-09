Travel company TUI predicts half usual number of German tourists will holiday in Spain this year

TRAVEL firm TUI predicts around 50 per cent of the usual number of German tourists will holiday in Spain this year.

The executive director of the Anglo-German multinational Friedrich Joussen told foreign press on Monday that visitor figures from what is one of the Spanish tourism sector’s most important markets would be “around half the usual.”

Joussen’s forecast came on the same day the Spanish government gave the green light to the Balearic Islands’ tourism pilot project after finalising the health safety and hygiene protocols. The archipelago will receive some 6,000 Germans in the second fortnight of June, although Spain will not officially open its borders until July 1.

-- Advertisement --



Around 4,000 will go to Mallorca, 1,000 to Menorca, and the rest will be divided between Ibiza and Formentera.

Nearly five million German tourists arrived in Spain last year between June and September, around 2.5 million of them opting for the Balearics.