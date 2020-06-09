‘The Lockdown in Spain DIDN’T go Mainly Down the Drain’ – It Saved almost Half-a Million Lives!!

Lockdown Confinement prevented 450,000 deaths in Spain according to official figures.

THE Health Ministry has released data that shows that compared to other EU countries Spain’s rapid response to the Coronavirus Pandemic helped save almost half-a-million lives.

The middle of March this year witnessed the Spanish PM make an unprecedented move when he virtually ‘locked-down’ the whole of Spain. Speaking via video-link to the nation from the Moncloa Palace in Madrid he projected a solemn grey figure as he announced that almost 50 million people were to stay at home in what would be the first in a series of ‘lock-downs’ starting with Phase 0.

Looking back now seems strange, did we really do it, was it all worth it and would we do it again?

-- Advertisement --



Well I can tell you, WE DID IT! and it WAS WORTH IT!! But, would we do it again? That depends when and if a second wave of the coronavirus hits us this winter as some experts predict. However, the ‘second wave’ that has recently plagued Northern China so far has not been as deadly as the epicentre, Wuhan in China, witnessed when it first struck.

It will be a whole different ball game if the virus strikes again, firstly, and most importantly, the health system and staff will be more prepared, the Spanish government has tons of equipment ready and stored in warehouses and everyone now knows what to expect.

All indications point to a vaccine being ready by December, if not sooner, so we have that too. Trillions of euros have been made available by the EU in a stimulus package that will help kick-start the economies of its 27 states, including Spain.

Coronavirus?… Bring it ON – We are Ready – We will Fight and we will WIN. TW.