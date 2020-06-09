Spain Registers Spike in New Coronavirus Cases in Last 24 Hours

The number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases have almost doubled in the last 24 hours in Spain, confirmed the Ministry of Health.

AROUND 86 new cases of the disease have been confirmed today, compared to just 48 registered on Monday, reaching a total of 241,966 cases to date. However, yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases dropped by more than a half, from 102 diagnosed on Sunday to 48 on Monday.

Approximately 149 people with the disease have been hospitalised across the country during the last seven days, of which 12 have needed intensive care treatment. On a positive note, the country has registered no Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, for the second consecutive day.

Overall, the country is registering a steady decline in the number of new cases of the infection, despite the slight spike today, according to the Ministry of Health. However, to contain the virus and prevent future outbreaks, Spain’s Government approved a law today to enforce the use of face masks and social distancing when the State of Alarm ends on June 21, as reported.