Rio Guadalmina Benahavis hike

BENAHAVIS is a beautiful municipality located at the western end of Costa Del Sol with many different sites of attraction such as the Guadalmina river bed. The river passes through the town of Benahavis, the journey requires hiking as well as swimming in certain sections.

The route is narrow with no difficulties and it is met with a ravine where some jumps can be done at the start of the journey. The route begins in the Charca de las Mozas, exceptionally frequented by bathers in summer. Following down the river, it will be necessary to move towards the small pools which will be divided into sections and slowly move into regions where you wish to go over stones cautiously so as not to slip. Eventually you will be met with narrowings leading up to exotic prints. One of the foremost breathtaking areas is the cavity that must be crossed over the span of the stream. From that point you will experience deeper sections in which there will be tremendous physical wear for those not accustomed to swimming. Another challenge is to descend the little dam built meters underneath. This dive is not recommended in the event that the person doesn’t have the security or past experience. It is not complicated; however within the occasion that you do not wish to go down, there are alternative routes. As for those going down, you have to be cautious as there are slippery stones at the bottom. The hike takes over an hour and the way back can be done through an old ditch where it will be necessary to cross a wooden bridge. Finally, it is important to be wearing the right shoes and clothes for this hike as well as carrying waterproof bags to protect personal belongings against damage.