Residents in Costa del Sol Town Can Apply for One of 4,000 Free €25 Gift Vouchers

IN a bid to stimulate local commerce, the Estepona council has decided to make 4,000 free gift vouchers, each worth €25 available by ballot to local residents.

They will be distributed on June 25 and must be used within 15 days or they will return to the ballot and the only requirements are that total spend must be €45 and must be with a local business registered with the council.

Commercial establishments interested in taking part in this initiative should register on the campaign website: https://compraen.estepona.es/ no later than June 22 and to be eligible they must have been closed during the lockdown period and are registered in the town.

-- Advertisement --



Overall, the council has budgeted €180,000 to try to stimulate trade in Estepona.