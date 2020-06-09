Quinoa Bowls with Avocado and Egg Recipe

Cassandra
Photo: Greg Dupree
This quick, easy vegetarian meal is loaded with anti-inflammatory foods: extra-virgin olive oil, avocado, tomatoes, quinoa, and eggs!

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 cup cooked quinoa
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup canned unsalted black beans, rinsed, drained, and warmed
  • 2 tablespoons chopped coriander, plus more for garnish
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 ripe avocado, sliced

Method:

  • Whisk together 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, vinegar, and a dash of salt.
  • Combine quinoa, tomatoes, beans, coriander, and 1/8 teaspoon salt; toss gently to combine. Divide mixture evenly between 2 bowls.
  • Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil; swirl to coat. Crack eggs, 1 at a time, into the pan. Cover; cook until whites are set and the yolk is still runny- 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Drizzle dressing evenly over quinoa mixture; top with eggs and avocado. Sprinkle with remaining dash of salt. Garnish with additional coriander, if desired.

Credit: Cooking light




