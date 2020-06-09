Quinoa Bowls with Avocado and Egg Recipe

This quick, easy vegetarian meal is loaded with anti-inflammatory foods: extra-virgin olive oil, avocado, tomatoes, quinoa, and eggs!
Ingredients
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1 cup cooked quinoa
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup canned unsalted black beans, rinsed, drained, and warmed
2 tablespoons chopped coriander, plus more for garnish
2 large eggs
1/2 ripe avocado, sliced
Method:
Whisk together 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, vinegar, and a dash of salt.
Combine quinoa, tomatoes, beans, coriander, and 1/8 teaspoon salt; toss gently to combine. Divide mixture evenly between 2 bowls.
Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil; swirl to coat. Crack eggs, 1 at a time, into the pan. Cover; cook until whites are set and the yolk is still runny- 2 to 3 minutes.
Drizzle dressing evenly over quinoa mixture; top with eggs and avocado. Sprinkle with remaining dash of salt. Garnish with additional coriander, if desired.