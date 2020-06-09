Missing Man Found in Costa del Sol After Being Lost for Four Days Thanks to Diabetes

LAST week an appeal was put out by SOS Desaparecidos concerning the disappearance of Marbella resident Rubén Cobo Chinchilla, who is 38 and had not been seen since leaving work in Puerto Banus on the afternoon of Monday June 1.

Happily, there was some good news as a hiker saw what appeared to be a fire in an open area of land towards the mountains and alerted the emergency services.

When they arrived, they discovered the missing man who suffers from diabetes and because of his blood sugar level became disorientated and was lost for four days.

-- Advertisement --



Once they had identified him and realised what had happened, he was taken to a local medical centre for treatment.