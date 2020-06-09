Missing diver’s body found in Portalls Vells in Spain holiday island Mallorca

A GEAS Guardia Civil Underwater Activities Group team has found the body of a snorkelist who went missing in Portalls Vells in Calvia last Wednesday, according to Spanish press.

The team reportedly located the body of the 37-year old in an inlet in Portals Vells bay on Monday afternoon, from where it was taken to Palmanova Sailing Club.

As well as GEAS, the Guardia Civil maritime service, police and Civil Protection volunteers took part in the search operation, launched after the snorkelist’s family reported he had not emerged from the water in the Portalls Vells area.