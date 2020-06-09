Miss Hitler Pageant Contestant & Boyfriend Jailed for Being Members of Banned National Action Group

A former ‘Miss Hitler’ pageant contestant and her ex-boyfriend have been jailed for being members of the banned far-right group National Action.

Alice Cutter and her ex Mark Jones were sentenced today at Birmingham Crown Court to three years and five and a half years, respectively. The duo appeared alongside Garry Jack and Connor Scothern who have also been jailed.

Judge Paul Farrer QC told Jones that he had ‘played a significant role in the continuation of the organisation,’ after its ban in December 2016.

The group was labelled as ‘anti-semitic, racist and homophobic’ by the then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd. The National Action was banned after a series of rallies and incidents. Members publicly praised the murder of MP Jo Cox – who was shot and stabbed by far-right extremist Thomas Mair.

Cutter, 23, entered the ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald, which is a reference to one of the Second World War death camps.