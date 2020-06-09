Markets are Starting to Return to Different Locations on Spain’s Costa del Sol

OPEN AIR markets throughout Marbella will reopen next week from Monday June 15 but there will be restrictions concerning the number of stalls that can be allowed.

The emphasis will be on food and stall holders will have to apply for permission to take part as just 50 per cent of the usual number of places allocated will be available.

If more than 50 per cent of capacity is applied for, then priority will be given to sellers of food, although the council hopes to see this as a kick start to a return to normality and in due course it is hoped that full capacity will be allowed in phases.