Man shot in the leg after being cornered in a park in Costa Blanca’s Valencia

A man was cornered by a group of people in a park in Valencia before being shot in the leg.

THE National and Local Police in the city are investigating the incident which took place in the Plaza Regino Mas just before 7pm yesterday, Monday, June 8.

Sources told elperiodic.com the 48-year-old victim was surrounded and cornered by a number of people, before one of them shot him for reasons still unknown.

After receiving a call from a member of the public, several police units were sent to the scene and found the injured Spanish man sitting on the pavement with a tourniquet on the gunshot wound and a trail of blood around him.

-- Advertisement --



A SAMU unit transferred him to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is still open and as yet no arrests have been made.