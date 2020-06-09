Group of Men Attempt to Rescue Edward Colston Statue from Bristol Harbour

Images have emerged on social media showing a group of men attempting to rescue the Edward Colston statue that was recently tossed into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The pictures were shared across Twitter, showing a gathering of men at the harbour trying to retrieve the statue that was pulled down by protestors on Sunday.

Colston, a prominent British slave trader, has long been a source of controversy in the city where the statue has been situated since 1895. Black Lives Matter protestors used ropes to bring the statue down and deliver it into the water.

Some protestors were even seen to be replicating the murder of George Floyd in powerful images by kneeling on the neck of the Edward Colston statue for 9 minutes.

Colston’s slave trade company transported 100,000 African people to the Caribbean as slaves – including women and children. They were often branded on the chest with the name of Colston’s company.

An estimated 20,000 people died en route to the Caribbean.