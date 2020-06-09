Free municipal premises for good causes in Huercal-Overa on Spain’s Costa Almeria

HUERCAL-OVERA council is providing free municipal premises for good causes.

The council has signed an agreement with four local non-profit associations which gives them the use of the space at no charge: the Virgin del Rio Association for the Disabled: the ASTEA autism association, the Alzheimer Association and the Cuna del Bolillo bobbin lace association.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Fernandez explained the agreement “guarantees municipal support and the legal security of both parties for carrying out the activities contemplated in the associations’ social aims.”

-- Advertisement --



These are groups, the Mayor said, “which carry out commendable and committed work in our, town, raising awareness about and supporting collectives such like people with a disability of who are affected by some kind of illness or disorder.”

She also explained that the agreement would also be signed with other social associations, and residents’ and cultural groups.

In addition, she pointed out that the local authority has included in this year’s budget project a round of subsidies for different non-profit entities.

They are able to present projects for the activities they plan to carry out over the year in which they would like the local council to collaborate with a financial contribution.