Dog beach solution in Torrevieja after two years of resident and pet owner disputes

A new beach exclusively for dogs is being opened in Torrevieja to provide more space and end two years of conflict between residents and dog owners.

SPACE will be allocated in the southern area of Torrevieja (Cala Rocio), between Cala Ferris and Rocio del Mar, to replace two smaller areas that were created in 2018 and since opening, “have caused continuous conflicts between neighbours and dog owners”, said the council in a statement.

“After several months of work, the councils of Beaches and Animal Protection, led by Antonio Vidal and Concha Sala respectively, has finally decided this space is the most appropriate, accessible and will not involve disputes.”

Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, said the new designated dog beach will be more than 1,600 sqm of sand with good accessibility, and plenty of signage explaining rules and regulations in Spanish and English.

-- Advertisement --



The area will be fenced with shade and hooks for the dogs.

And Councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, is in talks with the Provincial Service of Coasts to get the necessary permission to install an agility games’ zone.