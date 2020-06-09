Costa del Sol’s Mijas Creates Three Beach Zones Exclusively for People Aged Over 65 to Enjoy

The Mijas municipality on the Costa del Sol has created three beach zones which will be exclusively enjoyed by individuals aged over 65, as they form part of the vulnerable risk group and are most susceptible to suffering from the covid-19 virus.

Since the beaches have been open in Malaga under Phase 2, hundreds of people have been flocking to soak up some of the sun and have a dip in the sea.

Although social distancing must still be abided to on the beaches, this may not be the best place for people over the age of 65 to congregate as they are at a greater risk of fatally contracting the virus.

For this reason, the Mijas Town Hall has been working towards creating an elderly only zone in its beaches. More specifically these beaches are: La Cala (El Torreon area), El Bombo and La Luna beaches.

Jose Carolos Martin, the councillor for beaches in Mijas, has stated that these three beaches have been chosen due to their close parking spots and accessible entry points which allow even those with reduced mobility to come and enjoy the beach.

These exclusive areas will be marked by informative posters letting other residents know the purpose of these beaches.

Mijas will also be controlling the coastal area with drones to ensure everyone is practicing safe social distancing etiquette whilst on the beach.