Costa del Sol Town Opens its First Drive in Cinema this Weekend

BACK to the late 50s with a drive-in cinema showing Grease this Friday (June 12) in the town of Manilva.

There are actually two movies, Grease and Hotel Transylvania 3 screening on both Friday and Saturday with free admission at the old fair ground on the river road.

In order to subscribe to the correct social distancing requirements admission will be by reservation only by calling 646 492 458 from 10am to 2pm from this Wednesday to Friday.

If accepted (subject to space) those attending will receive an email with a QR code that will have to be scanned upon arrival when a car parking space will be allocated.

Residents will receive priority in making reservations and vehicles will be allowed in up to one hour before the performance and no cars will be allowed in after the film starts.

Cars will be directed to spaces via a one-way system and larger vehicles will be placed near the back to ensure that everyone can see the screen easily.

Engines must be switched off during the performance and no headlights should be used whilst the film is playing.

Exit will be staggered at the end of the show and for safety purposes there will be trained staff on hand in case of any emergencies but it is stressed that rubbish must only be placed in containers as you exit.

It is hoped that this will be an ongoing operation and new films and booking times will be announced in due course.