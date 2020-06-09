Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca now Spain’s ‘Cheapest’ Destinations for Holidaymakers This Summer

Costa del Sol’s Malaga and Costa Blanca’s Alicante are now two of the cheapest destinations for a summer holiday in Spain, according to a survey carried out by Rastreator.

According to the comparison website, which analysed the top 10 touristic Spanish cities, holiday prices for these two destinations are between 4% and 27% lower than the national average. Alicante is considered to be the cheapest Spanish region to spend this summer, with prices around 11% below the average. It also has lower car rental charges (around 75% below average), with petrol prices 6% lower too. A seven night stay in a three-star hotel in Alicante will cost around €508, revealed the comparison website.

However, Palma de Mallorca, Cádiz and Tarragona are the most expensive regions for a Spanish summer holiday this year. According to Rastreator, a seven-day holiday in Palma de Mallorca costs around 41% more than the national average. A week’s stay in a 3-star hotel here will set you back around €719.