Calls for chiringuitos to be allowed to extend on the beaches of Cartegena

The Mayor of Cartegena is calling on the coastal authority to allow chiringuitos to extend their terrace capacity.

Ana Belén Castejón has asked the head of the Coastal Demarcation, Daniel Caballero, to allow chiringuitos to use public maritime land so that they can guarantee the required safety distance in line with government Covid-19 regulations.

“The measure is intended to prevent the chiringuitos, which have lost part of the season by not being able to open until June, and have also lost table capacity, to maintain their business,” said Castejón.

She added: “The request is made in the interest of helping the sector so that they can develop their work with the maximum guarantees.

“The hotel industry in general, and the beach bars in particular, have been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis and we must support them in any way we can.

“In the case of the chiringuitos, the council has reduced payments by 50 per cent this season, but we need the coastal authority to help them by allowing them to extend the occupation and, therefore, to install the same number of tables that they had, maintaining the distance of security, without additional cost to them.”

Meanwhile, Councillor for Tourism, Manuel Padín, is working with the Association of Hoteliers of Cartagena and its Region, Hostecar, to find ways to alleviate the impat of the crisis on other bars.