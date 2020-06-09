Brits in Benidorm Startled to See the Beach Divided into Plots with Nets as Costa Blanca Enforces Social Distancing

Divided plots of land have appeared on the beaches of Benidorm today, as the Costa Blanca has taken measures quite literally, using rope and nets, to ensure that residents and tourists are all respect social distancing measures.

The beaches on Costa Blanca’s tourist favourite destination are yet to be open and now residents can see that the town hall has been working towards opening them by preparing the land with divided plots.

The squares for beachgoers clearly mark the 4×4 area in which bathers can enjoy without infringing on any social distancing measures.

The municipality opted to keep its beaches closed and along with the parcelled beach areas the seaside will only allow access in the mornings and afternoons as it will close during lunch hours and at night.

Some Brits have expressed outrage at the sight, as Denise Martin claims that this measure “is going a bit too far”.

Another Brit, Stephen Button is rather confused about how you can get to the beach if all the land is blocked off by the 4×4 parcels.

Undoubtedly this summer on the Costa Blanca will be unlike any before.