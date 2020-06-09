Benidorm-based hotel cleaners’ association to take fight for improved working conditions in the tourism sector to Madrid

Benidorm-based hotel cleaners’ association, Las Kelly’s, will take its fight for improved working conditions in the tourism sector to Madrid next week.

LAS KELLYS of Benidorm-Marina Baixa has been invited to participate in the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction of the Congress of Deputies on June 15.

Association spokeswoman, Yolanda Garcia, told Valencia Plaza Congress wants to hear “first hand the requests of the group”, which has been fighting for years to improve working conditions in the tourism sector.

And with the current health crisis and obligatory safety measures in hotels to avoid contagion, Las Kelly’s wants to see “a protocol of labour health adapted to these circumstances”.

So far, only Las Kellys has been invited to Congress to state their cases.

Among other things, Garcia said they will point out that “with this new panorama, their workload could be increased as the cleaning tasks will take much longer in each room”.

As such, they will demand the prevention of occupational risks be complied with and an adapted workload be established, as well as better access to healthcare.

They also want to start the debate on early retirement, from the age of 59 or 60 and will ask for compliance with Article 42.1 of the agreement between Podemos and PSOE on the Workers’ Statute, which prevents outsourcing rather than direct contracting.