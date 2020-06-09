Beaches on Spain’s Costa Almeria boast bumper number of blue flags for quality this summer season

THIS is a bumper year for blue flags for quality on the Costa Almeria beaches.

The provincial coastline boasts 32 flags for this summer season, plus one for Roquetas de Mar’s marina, the ADEAC Environmental and Consumer Education Association has announced.

This makes it Almeria’s best year for the distinction since 1993 and represents a 19 per cent increase on last year’s total.

Six more beaches will be flying blue flags this summer than last: Los Nardos and Mar Serena in Pulpi and El Cantal, El Descargador, Piedra Villazar and Lance Nuevo in Mojacar Playa.

Almeria has, along with Cadiz, the highest number of flags among the coastal Andalucia provinces this year. In fact with six each, Mojacar and Roquetas de Mar, along with Rota in Cadiz, are the region’s municipalities with the most of the quality recognitions.

Pulpi, El Ejido and Adra all have four blue flags for the 2020 season. Carboneras has three, Almeria city and Nijar have two apiece, while Balenegra has one.

The European Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) has awarded the blue flags to beaches and ports every year since 1987. Localities have to come up to scratch according to a whole series of criteria grouped together in four sections: information and environmental education, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.